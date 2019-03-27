Kentucky man accused of stabbing person who winked at his girlfriend

A Kentucky man is accused of stabbing a person who winked at his girlfriend, according to police.

According to the arrest citation, Aljermaine Foy, 41, stabbed the victim in the left side of their neck with a hunting knife on March 24.

WAVE 3 reports Louisville Metro police said the victim suffered a large amount of blood loss and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Foy was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with attempted murder and assault.