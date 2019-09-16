Kentucky man accused of threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood

A Kentucky judge has revealed in court a man is accused of threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood location.

Daniel Kibler is accused of threatening to blow up a Planned Parenthood location. (Kenton County Detention Center)

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Daniel Kibler was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment following a search of his home in Independence.

Authorities say they learned Kibler was threatening to blow up the reproductive health care organization's Cincinnati location. People who knew Kibler reported the threat to law enforcement.

Kibler was arraigned in court in Kenton County Monday morning. His bond remains at $100,000.

Kenton County authorities are still investigating the case.