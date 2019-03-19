Kentucky man accused of using cellphone to record rape of 14-year-old

Charles Spurlock III (Taylor County Sheriff's Office)
RAYWICK, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old and recording the crime with a cellphone.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said it worked with Marion County authorities and Kentucky State Police to execute a search warrant at a home in Raywick.

Authorities seized electronic devices and arrested 20-year-old Charles Spurlock III. He is charged with first-degree rape and burglary.

Investigators accuse Spurlock of breaking into a Campbellsville home and sexually assaulting the girl. He used a cellphone to video the crime.

Spurlock was booked into the Taylor County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

 
