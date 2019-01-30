Kentucky man accused of setting fire to woman after pouring kerosene on her

A Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he set a woman on fire using a flammable liquid.

Kentucky State Police tell WDRB 36-year-old James McFarland was in an argument with the woman before pouring kerosene on her and the house on Dec. 22. He would then ignite the fire.

The woman suffered burns as a result, but she is expected to survive. She was transferred to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

Jail records show McFarland was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond. He is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, a parole violation, failure to appear, first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and first-degree arson.