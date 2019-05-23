Kentucky man acquitted in foster child's death

A jury has found a Kentucky man not guilty in the death of a foster child in 2017.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Billy Paul Embry-Martin, 34, was charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Hunter Payton of Grayson County. Payton was in Hardin County while in state foster care.

Hardin County authorities had said Embry-Martin was the only person in the home at the time of his death, and the coroner's office said the boy's death was because of an "inflicted closed head injury." Detectives were originally told that Payton fell.

Embry-Martin could have faced life imprisonment if he was convicted.