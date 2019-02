A Boyd County man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he left a woman to die after she overdosed while the pair did heroin together.

34-year-old Michael Newsome was arrested Monday, according to WSAZ.

Newsome is accused of leaving Kayla American Horse, 35, of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, to die on Dec. 21, 2018, according to WSAZ.

Newsome is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance, according to WZAS.