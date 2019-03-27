Kentucky man arrested on 99 counts of child sexual exploitation

A Kentucky man was arrested for buying files of child sexual exploitation online, according to Kentucky State Police.

Richard Myers Jr., 48, was arrested on Tuesday in Henderson after an investigation of his residence revealed files of sexual exploitation of children on multiple devices, KSP says.

Myers, according to police, had files portraying sexual performance by a minor on his computer.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch conducted the investigation and made the arrest.

He is charged with 99 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.