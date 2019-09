It took 739.6 pounds to make Owensboro native Julius Maddox a world record holder.

Television station WFIE reports that Maddox bench pressed the impressive weight at an event held Saturday in California.

Officials at Iron Edge Gym, who sponsor Maddox, say he hasn’t been bench pressing long, having won his first competition only a few years back.

A video of the record-breaking effort was posted to YouTube.