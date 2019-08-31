Kentucky man braces for Hurricane Dorian in Orlando

Ryan Burke is a UK alumnus who has a home in Orlando. He says the area is feeling the effects of the approaching storm, even though it isn't in Dorian's direct path.

"You go three, four miles away where the people actually live that work in these areas, it's a nightmare," he said.

Burke has loaded up on supplies like flashlights, portable air conditioning, a generator and water. He also made sure his roof was durable and looked for any objects that could easily pick up and cause damage when the winds start. He's doing the same to help out his neighbors.

"They left their furniture outside so once it gets closer, I know the hurricane's coming, I said I'll throw their pool furniture in the pool," Burke said.

He said Orlando's main airport shut down recently and gas lines stretch down roads. Burke said if his home was located on the shore, he would evacuate and not risk it.