Kentucky man charged with arson in Nelson Co. house fire

The Nelson County Sheriff says a man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to a house fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three fire departments, Nelson County EMS, and deputies were called to Eddie Miles Road just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators learned a man had been at the home and then ran off once the fire had started without trying to call 911 or finding anyone to help extinguish the flames.

Deputies were able to find the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Gary Kinder, on July 4 around 3:15 p.m. in the Bardstown area.

Kinder was charged with arson, along with outstanding charges of fleeing or evading police, driving on a suspended license, and theft by unlawful taking.

