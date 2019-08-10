Kentucky man charged with distributing child pornography

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in Bowling Green for reportedly distributing child pornography.

Troopers say an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation began after police discovered 33-year-old Jonathan K. Lewis sharing files of child pornography online.

Investigators executed a search warrant on August 8, during which equipment used in the crime was seized. That equipment was taken to a forensic laboratory for further examination.

Lewis is currently charged with five counts of distributing child pornography. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Lewis is not in the Warren County Detention Center.

