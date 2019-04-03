Kentucky man charged with murder, rape after police say he gave teen drugs

A Kentucky man previously charged with assault and drug offenses has now been indicted on rape and murder charges after police say he gave drugs to a teen.

Photo: Madison County Detention Center

Rodney Elam, 28, of Mount Vernon will be arraigned on those charges Thursday morning in Madison County Circuit Court.

Berea police say Elam was seen on surveillance on Jan. 8 carrying 18-year-old Sarah Boyken of Waco, into a McDonald's restroom on Glades Road after she passed out early in the morning.

Police say 25 minutes later he contacted a manager, which led to a 911 call.

Officers responded to the restaurant, and the woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital. She died shortly after the incident, according to police.

The arrest report from the day of the 911 call stated the victim suffered kidney and liver damage along with neurological damage because of a lack of oxygen. The Fayette County Coroner's Office says the cause of death remains under investigation pending toxicology results.

Police say Elam told officers the two were going to get high together after meeting on the internet, and he would provide the methamphetamine.

From jail, Elam told WKYT he was just trying to help Boyken out, and she was possessing more drugs than he was.

“I sat there and tried to give her CPR," Elam said. "I didn’t have any kind of ill will toward her. I tried to help her out.”

Police initially arrested Elam and charged him with first-degree trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree assault. Elam said at the time that he was being treated unfairly by authorities.

“I get thrown in here for trying to save somebody’s life," Elam said. "Could have been my life out there. I could have been thrown in a ditch.”

He is now charged with murder, rape, trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

Elam is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center.