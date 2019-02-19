Kentucky man charged with trafficking marijuana, illegally taking turkeys

Conservation officers say they arrested a man accused of trafficking marijuana who was also illegally taking turkeys.

In a Facebook post, conservation officers said they responded to a Spencer County home Jan. 30 after receiving a tip about a man shooting turkeys and red-tailed hawks.

The suspect at the home consented to allow officers to search a storage shed where law enforcement found the beards and feet of four illegally harvested turkeys. Officers also found a large amount of marijuana, and Kentucky State Police was alerted to the case.

A search warrant would also lead officers to discover a safe with several firearms.

George H. Patton, 64, of Mt. Eden was charged with four counts of illegal take of turkey and felony trafficking in marijuana. A female at the home was also cited for illegal take of deer.