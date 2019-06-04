Kentucky man convicted of threatening Singapore government, releasing HIV records

A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man after authorities say he threatened the government of Singapore and identified thousands in the Asian country who are living with HIV.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, 34, of Winchester was found guilty of two counts of sending threatening communications of the Singapore government and its Ministry of Health. He was also convicted of possessing and transferring the means of identity of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit, or in connection with, another crime.

Prosecutors say Farrera-Brochez obtained access to the government's database containing the medical information of thousands in the country living with HIV. Among those were 50 U.S. citizens. He sent the database to his mother in Kentucky and retrieved it when he returned to the state.

Farrera-Brochez then notified the Singaporean government that he placed copies of the database online and asked for demands with the consequence being publicizing the names.

Prosecutors say Farrera-Brochez could face up to nine years in prison.