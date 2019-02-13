Kentucky man faces federal charge in overdose death

By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Louisville has charged a 27-year-old man in a heroin overdose death that happened earlier this month.

The grand jury charged 27-year-old Aaron Shelton with conspiracy to distribute heroin causing death.

The victim, who was not identified, died of a heroin overdose on Feb. 2 in Shepherdsville.

The U.S. attorney's office says in addition to the conspiracy charge, Shelton and a teen, 18-year-old Tawain McDowell, were charged with distribution of heroin.

The two men were arrested during an undercover drug buy by Louisville and Shepherdsville officers. While being arrested, officers saw a large amount of cash on the floor of Shelton's car. Multiple phones and other evidence were found during a search of the car.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus