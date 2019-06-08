Kentucky man jailed after reportedly firing shots at juveniles

A Graves County man faces multiple charges after he reportedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun at two juveniles on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to KY 1748 East in Pryorsburg after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived, deputies say two juvenile victims told them they had been riding an ATV on Calhoun Street when someone shot at them.

Investigators say they were able to determine the suspect was 25-year-old Kendall Andreason. When they went to Andreason’s home, they were able to get him to come outside unarmed, but say he became belligerent and threatened to kill one of the deputies.

Officials say Andreason then tried to run back inside the home but was detained and arrested.

Afterward, a search warrant was executed on Andreason’s home, inside of which, investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun under his bed. Deputies say a shell found in the front yard of the home matched ammunition found near the shotgun.

Andreason was taken to the Graves County Jail where he is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, menacing, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a legend drug.

