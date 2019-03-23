Kentucky man killed in Indiana collision

A Carrollton, Kentucky man has died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a Chevy Cobalt Friday night.

Troopers say 30-year-old Justin Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The collision happened on Lanier Drive (SR7,) near Clifty Drive (SR 62,) according to investigators.

Blankenship was traveling northbound when he crossed over into the southbound lane hitting the truck. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe Blankenship was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Toxicology reports are pending on both drivers.

