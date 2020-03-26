Kentucky man living in San Diego talks about California shelter-in-place

A Lexington native now living in San Diego talks about what life is like after California became the first state to shutdown.

San Diego, California (WKYT)

Lafayette High School Alum Mark Carter Jr. is one of the 40 million California residents who have been ordered to stay home.

"At the end of the day, you have to do what’s important to stop the spread of this virus," said Carter.

More than a week ago the Air Force veteran's life was altered.

"It’s a ghost town pretty much," said Carter.

Stores are shut down and normally busy San Diego freeways are empty.

But not everybody is stuck in the house.

"If you go to grocery stores that’s totally opposite. I've never seen a grocery store so packed and crowded," said Carter.

Carter says he thinks the move to shut down California was the right one.

"It’s necessary I think we missed our boat or window to kind of relieve some of this stress. But now we are in a situation where we have to take drastic measures so that we can potentially save some lives," said Carter.

Carter also has some advice for his friends and family back in Kentucky.

"Finding the silver lining in things is very important in every issue so right now these people have more time to be with their family, more time to be productive working on creating something special," said Carter.

Carter says he's noticed people doing a good job of social distancing. He says some joggers will run different routes just to avoid people.