Kentucky man offers to pay hitchhiker for sex, gets truck stolen instead, police say

A Laurel County man is behind bars after police said he offered to pay a hitchhiker for sex, WYMT reported.

Ronnie Helton, 71, faces a charge of solicitation.

Clay County deputies said Helton picked up a hitchhiker walking along Interstate 75 in Laurel County, KY, on Monday and offered the man money in return for sex.

The man, who said he was from Ohio, agreed.

The two men drove to Crawfish Road, where Helton stepped outside and began to undress.

That is when, deputies said, the hitchhiker took off in Helton's truck.

The truck remains stolen. Deputies do not know the identity of the suspect.

Helton was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

