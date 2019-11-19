Kentucky man pleads guilty in crash that killed his mother

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has pleaded guilty following a crash that killed his mother in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Chris Francis pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, wanton endangerment and a third offense of driving under the influence.

Francis was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit another car head-on. Police said blood work showed he was high on meth at the time of the crash.

Francis' mother, Holly Francis, was a passenger in his car. Shed died of her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle and her passengers, a 2-year-old child and an infant, were also injured.

Francis received a recommended sentence of 15 years in prison.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

 
