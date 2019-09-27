Kentucky man sentenced after threatening Singapore government, releasing HIV records

A Kentucky man will spend time in federal prison after being convicted of attempting to extort the government of Singapore and identifying thousands of people there living with HIV.

Mihky Farrera-Brochez of Winchester was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his actions, which included identifying more than 50 U.S. citizens with HIV.

Representatives with the Singapore Ministry of Health said those records contained information from Social Security numbers to names and HIV test results. The personal details could've left some vulnerable to identity theft, and others could've had their reputations ruined.

Prosecutors say Farrera-Brochez sent the emails threatening the Singapore government while in Kentucky. The U.S. Attorney's Office felt the best way to show people they are taking this matter seriously was to act as quickly as possible to prevent harm to others.

“They sprung into action, and with a relatively short amount of time, he was taken into custody and the information that was available, the harm was lessened," U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan said.

It is unknown at this time if Farrera-Brochez will face criminal charges in Singapore.