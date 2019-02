A Kentucky man was shocked when he heard a SWAT team outside his home while he was showering Wednesday.

Gray affiliate WAVE in Louisville reports Matt Mercurio of Louisville was getting ready for work when he heard someone on a bullhorn demanding him to leave his home.

Authorities in Louisville say they were responding to a domestic violence call where a child and another person were reportedly killed. The call turned out to be a "swatting" case. Swatting is when someone makes a hoax emergency call to police in order to get a massive response to a victim's home.

Mercurio was placed in handcuffs for about 20 minutes while police investigated the call.

Swatting is often an online gaming prank, but Mercurio told officers he didn't play video games.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case or if they have tracked down the person who made the call.