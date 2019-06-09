Kentucky man wanted on multiple charges arrested after six-hour standoff

A man wanted on charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment is now behind bars in Boone County after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Plum Tree Lane Saturday afternoon around 12:15 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say they had received reports that 44-year-old Derek Gibson – who had a felony arrest warrant - had broken the window at his ex-girlfriend’s home and poured gasoline inside before running off.

Deputies searched for Gibson for four hours but were unable to find him. Then, a neighbor reported they had just seen Gibson enter his ex-girlfriend’s house. SWAT and negotiation teams were called to the home, beginning what would become a six-hour standoff.

Gibson’s girlfriend was not in the home during the standoff, according to officials, and Gibson only provided minimal communication with negotiators. Eventually, SWAT teams entered the home and found Gibson up in the attic.

He was taken into custody without incident and arrested.

