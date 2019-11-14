Kentucky man’s charges upgraded to murder in death of 76-year-old man

An Owensboro man, originally charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to the death of an elderly victim, is now being charged with murder.

Television station WFIE reports that 76-year-old Eugene Evans was found tied up and assaulted at a home on West Victory Court back in September.

51-year-old Brian Bailey was charged with the lesser violations but now faces a murder charge after Evans died in the hospital.

According to investigators, Evans and Bailey knew one another, but neither the extent of their relationship nor a motive has been released.

Police say Evans managed to shoot Bailey during the incident.

