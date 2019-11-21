Kentucky marine killed during the Korean War returned home after 69 years

It was a bittersweet homecoming at Blue Grass Airport Thursday night, as a Kentucky marine killed in the Korean War made his final trip home.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport to welcome Private First Class Ray Fairchild home.

"Sixty-nine years is a long time to wait for a loved one to come home," the marine’s younger brother John Fairchild said.

For nearly seven decades, Marine Corps Private First Class Ray Fairchild remained unidentified following the Korean War. He was 21 years old when he was killed in action in 1950.

His younger brother John Fairchild lost many family members in those 69 years, but he never lost hope.

"It means everything in the world to me because our parents are gone, my sister is gone, I'm the last one living,” Fairchild said. “Maybe it's my time to close out the family and bring him home, lay him to rest where he was born."

In the past two years, Rolling Thunder Chapter Five President Todd Matonich said they've helped seven servicemen and women make it back home. But that wouldn't have been possible if the families of those people hadn't submitted DNA samples.

The organization pushes for all families with loved ones deemed Prisoners of War-Missing in Action (POW/MIA) of any war to do the same so they can continue to reunite those like Fairchild with their loved ones at home.

"He's still my hero," Fairchild said.

The Rolling Thunder motorcyclist leading the procession symbolized something even greater to John Fairchild, as it brought back one of his favorite memories of his older brother.

"You're really on top of the world when you're a kid and all your little friends are looking and you get on a motorcycle with your big marine brother and ride on," Fairchild said.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Magoffin County Funeral Home.