Kentucky medical helicopter makes precautionary landing with patient on board

A Kentucky medical helicopter had to make an emergency landing while transporting a patient.

Gray affiliate WVLT reports an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter was flying from Harlan to Knoxville with a patient on board, but the pilot made a precautionary landing around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after a light went off in the cockpit.

The landing occurred northeast of Knoxville in Corryton. A UT Lifestar helicopter responded to continue transporting the patient.

An Air Evac Lifeteam spokesperson said the pilot followed procedures and are trained to find the safest spot to land if a light goes out.