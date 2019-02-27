Kentucky middle school students' testimony leads to vaping restriction efforts

A push to ban e-cigarettes and other vaping products for people under 21 has been resurrected in Kentucky after some heart-felt testimony from a group of middle school students.

The students attended the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday. They testified about Senate bill 218, which would set up an anonymous hotline for students to report other students using e-cigarettes or other vaping products in schools.

The students, some as young as 12, told lawmakers about how students sneak the products into class and use them without teachers knowing. Their testimony prompted Sen. Steve Meredith to say he would amend the bill to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products for anyone under 21.

Meredith sponsored a similar bill that failed to get out of committee on Monday.