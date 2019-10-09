Kentucky mom accused of being passed out behind wheel with kids lying on floorboard

A Kentucky mother was arrested after authorities say she was passed out behind the wheel with two young children inside the vehicle.

Authorities in Lawrence County say Lacy Crothers, 31, of Blaine was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after a deputy beat on a window several times to wake her up at a church parking lot.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports Crothers had a 4-year-old and 7-year-old in the vehicle, and they were lying on the floorboard.

Crothers was placed in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, but she is no longer on the jail roster.