Kentucky mother continues to push for bike helmet bill

A Kentucky teenager is doing things doctors never thought he would. TJ Floyd was severely injured in a bicycle accident almost nine years ago. His mom says these feats don't mean a fairytale ending and that's why, for years, she's been trying to change Kentucky law.

"People like the happy, feel-good story. He's a happy, feel-good story because he's a happy kid and he lived," Heather Floyd, TJ's mom, said.

Recently, he broke a personal record, walking hundreds of steps. Each step is a big win for the 16 year old.

"I will walk behind him but with his gate belt on so if he falls, I can grab him," she said. "He shouldn't have made it but he did. He shouldn't be getting out of bed and doing the things he's doing because of the nature of his bleed."

TJ was just a kid when he and his brother were riding bikes. He went over the front handlebars of his bike. He was in a coma and had emergency open brain surgery. Doctors didn't know if TJ would survive his injuries.

"His independent future was taken from him and he's probably never going to live on his own again and no matter how good he's doing there's just certain limitations and certain things that you can't overcome because you can't fix it. My blessing in this is he's happy and he laughs."

Heather Floyd can't stomach this happening to another family. TJ wasn't wearing a helmet. She wants to make sure other kids do. It's her fourth year going to Frankfort, pushing for 'TJ's Law'.

House Bill 280 would require children under the age of 12 to wear a helmet while riding their bicycle. This past week it passed the House. It heads to another committee this week and will be heard Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

"If we pass the committee we'll go to the Senate floor for a vote and if we pass that then I believe it goes to the governor for signing."

Floyd doesn't want anyone in trouble. She said she merely wants Kentucky law to be a teaching tool to prevent another Kentucky kid from this kind of traumatic brain injury.

Floyd said, "He's [TJ's] making an impact but at the end of the day it's not really a fairy tale ending."

TJ's goal is to be able to walk on his own one day, without any help.