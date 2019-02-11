Kentucky mother indicted on child abuse charge, baby found with broken bones

A Kentucky mother has been indicted on a child abuse charge.

Gray television affiliate WFIE reports that Angela Daugherty was arrested at the end of October.

Police say the mother was irritated while preparing her four-month-old baby to be picked up by her younger sister.

But, police say Daugherty jerked the boy's arms through clothing and car seat straps.

Daugherty's sister, according to police, took the baby to the hospital later that day where he was diagnosed with a spiral fracture on his arm. WFIE says he was then taken by ambulance to a Louisville hospital because of the possibility of child abuse.

Health officials say testing showed the baby also had a healing fracture on the same arm and possibly a healing fracture on his left leg.

Daugherty admitted to hurting her son to police. She was released about three days after her arrest.