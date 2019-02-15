Kentucky mother raises awareness for childhood cancer after losing her son to the disease

A Kentucky mother is working to bring awareness to childhood cancer after she lost her son to cancer last year.

Photo shows Bruce Dodd and his mother Robin.

It's been 14 months since Robin Dodd's 5-year-old son Bruce was diagnosed with cancer, and it seemed like everything in their life changed overnight.

"I look back at pictures from around that time, and there was just no signs that this was growing inside of him," Dodd said.

Bruce was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, also known as DIPG. It's a deadly, aggressive form of cancer that starts in the brain stem with a median survival rate of just 9 to 12 months.

In only eight months, Bruce's fight was over.

"We did everything we could to try and save Bruce and in the end we were unable to," Dodd said. "...As we processed our feelings about his death we knew that we had to do something."

That's why Robin founded a chapter of The Cure Starts Now in Lexington in honor of their son. And, Friday was the perfect day, because it is International Childhood Cancer Day.

The Cure Starts Now organization was started more than a decade ago by a family who knew first hand the devastating effects of cancer. Now, the organization seeks to find the homerun cure for cancer by finding the cure to DIPG. The organization has helped to fund over $12.5 million in research since 2007.

"We want to increase awareness for DIPG, but we also want to advocate for more than just awareness," Dodd said. "We wanted to partner with an organization that can truly put dollars into action."

To the Dodd family, thought, it means even more than that.

"Being a apart of finding the homerun cure for cancer would mean that Bruce didn't die for nothing," Dodd said.

If you would like to learn more about The Cure Starts Now, follow this link.