Kentucky murder suspect accused of soliciting murder of officers, witness

A Kentucky man accused of killing a family member is now accused of trying to have three other people killed.

Kentucky State Police charged Matthew Kelley with two counts of solicitation of murdering a police officer and one count of solicitation of murder.

Kelley was arrested in Oct. 2018 for the murder of grandfather-in-law, Bradley Duncan.

Detective Jeffrey Kelley was the charging officer in the murder case. He was lodged in jail by Trooper Tyler Daniels.

In April 2019, troopers said they received a tip that Kelley was soliciting the murder of Detective Kelley, Trooper Daniels and a witness.

Kelley was indicted by a Carter County grand jury on July 12, 2019.

This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

