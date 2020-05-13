Kentucky native, Survivor contestant Nick Wilson previews show finale

The finale of Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday at 8 on WKYT.

Andrea Walker got a preview of the big show from Kentucky native and show contestant, Nick Wilson.

"I thought I would play survivor again, but I never thought it would be so soon," Wilson said.

To say life has changed for Nick since winning survivor would be an understatement.

"I literally won a million dollars December 19," Nick said. "I started a new job January 1 with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office. I got engaged late February in Australia. Then the day we got back from Australia, I literally pulled into my driveway and my phone rang to go on Survivor."

Nick went into his first season as a David. Former players and oddsmakers assumed he'd be doing the same on Winners at War. But once again, the country lawyer proved to be a Goliath in David's clothing, until day 34.

"You know, I never knew what it was like to even get a vote my first season," Wilson said. "So, even though I was stunned, I wanted to absorb it all, even the heartache and devastation."

In a typical season, Nick says "The small solace to getting voted out is like a cheeseburger or a snickers bar waiting on you."

What he did get was even better: A chance to earn his way back into the game with a shot at the Sole Survivor title and the $2 million prize.

Normally, Nick would be in Los Angeles right now getting ready for the live finale, but because of the pandemic, this time around he'll be watching at home on the couch like the rest of us.