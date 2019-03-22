Kentucky native living in Jacksonville has an extra reason to celebrate

Kentucky fans in Florida have seen a lot of the Wildcats this year. First, the football Wildcats and now the basketball Wildcats.

Doug Kidd

One northern Kentucky native living in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extra reason to be excited as March Madness rolls around.

He was recently given a life-saving gift and feels like having his Cats in town is the perfect way to celebrate.

If you follow PGA golf and the Players Championship you have likely seen and heard Doug Kidd.

For the Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most esteemed tournaments in golf, Kidd is the starter on the first tee. The rest of the year he works at the course greeting patrons.

Kidd, a Kentucky native and UK grad, has worked for the PGA the last 18 years. He is putting golf aside this week and turning his attention to basketball and his Wildcats.

“It’s a tradition that’s like no other in my opinion; it's the best fan base. We love watching the games on TV when they are road games, and there is more, seems like louder fans there are from Kentucky than the home team, that is always a fun thing to watch,” said Doug Kidd.

Kidd has reason to celebrate this March. The last four years have been hard battling kidney disease.

“It’s hereditary, it's all over my family, so it wasn’t like anything else wrong it was just that my kidneys were failing,” said Kidd. “Over the years it took about three years to get to the numbers where it was considered stage 5.

He is now healthy again thanks to a live donor who gave him a new kidney in December.

“It was this very, very nice young lady who decided probably about a year ago to do this. She loves Christmas and she wanted to give someone a Christmas miracle and low and behold it was us,” said Kidd.

He has since met his donor Ginger Bracewell and is forever thankful her gift has allowed him to be here enjoying life again on the greens and to cheer on his UK Wildcats.

“It’s pretty special its a new look. I don’t seem to get as upset watching the games anymore, I don’t get as upset as I used to do before. You know, it's settled me down and give me a new lease on life,” said Kidd.

