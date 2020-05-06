Kentucky native says rheumatoid arthritis drug helped her recover from COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of people around the globe, stories of survival are also coming to the forefront.

A Berea native who now lives in Florida battled through the disease and spoke with WKYT about her fight, and how her life has changed.

"I feel like I am a walking miracle," says Kendra Wiggins.

Weeks, after she was diagnosed with COVID 19, Wiggins is now on the road to recovery.

As part of her recovery effort, Wiggins signed up for an experimental double-blind drug trial after she developed the novel Coronavirus.

"It was just like breath in, cough, breath in, cough, that I couldn't get enough oxygen out," she says. "I took the 80% chance that I would get medication over the 20% chance that I wouldn't because with that 20% chance I still had what I thought was 50-50 with a ventilator."

The trial for a drug called Kevzara – which is typically used to treat rheumatoid arthritis – consists of three groups of people: those who receive the full dose of medicine, a half dose group, and a group that gets a placebo instead of the drug.

"I woke up about a half an hour into the medication with the worst heartburn ever. It was terrible. And all I could do was say 'Praise the Lord I got the real medication!’ If this had been saline, I wouldn't have felt anything, so I was so excited that I had heartburn. Never been excited for heartburn in my life," says Wiggins.

Wiggins credits the treatment for saving her life, and she hopes that her experience will give hope to future patients.

"Flattening the curve gave the medical community a chance to have guinea pigs,” she says. “I signed up willingly to be a human guinea pig and the information that they got from me is going to benefit you or someone you know."

