Kentucky native wins showcase on Friday's episode of 'The Price is Right'

A Kentucky native was the big winner on the Nov. 1 episode of the CBS game show "The Price is Right."

Lauran September, a University of Kentucky graduate from Bardstown, won a boat on the Showcase after spinning 95 cents on the wheel during the Showcase Showdown.

September's energetic personality shined during the episode, especially when she had a chance to win a new car. She was unable to win the vehicle during the Rat Race pricing game, but she was able to prevail at the end of the episode when the other contestant bid over on his showcase.

September is an actress who has recurring roles in the HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" and Hulu series "Casual." She has also appeared on "Chicago Fire," "The Muppets" and "Masters of Sex."

You can watch "The Price is Right" at 11 a.m. on WKYT.