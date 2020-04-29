Kentucky nursing homes continue to be hit hard by COVID-19

Kentucky nursing homes are being hit hard by COVID-19.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the seventh coronavirus-related death at a nursing home in Jackson County on Tuesday. (WKYT)

Nearly 100 nursing home residents and one staff member in the state have died due to coronavirus complications. We are also seeing more COVID-19 patients in nursing homes across the commonwealth.

Our news partners at the Herald Leader reported a COVID-19 patient at the Breckinridge Dementia Center in Lexington is Fayette County's first nursing home case.

If we take a look at this map of the state, you'll see more than 30 counties highlighted:

These are the counties that have either residents or staff members of nursing homes with coronavirus. COVID-19 has hit 69 facilities in the state. We're close to 700 residents with coronavirus. The number of staff with coronavirus is less, close to 300.

Nursing homes have restricted visitors for about two months now, to try and prevent the spread of the virus.