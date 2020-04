Kentucky offender let out of prison by Bevin charged by feds

A Kentucky man who had sex crime convictions commuted by former Gov. Matt Bevin last year is now facing a federal charge of producing child pornography.

The new charge against Dayton Jones stems from the events that led to sodomy and other charges against him in 2014.

He was a few years into a 15-year sentence on those convictions when Bevin commuted the sentence last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville says 24-year-old Jones has been arrested on one charge of producing child sex abuse material. The charge carries a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.