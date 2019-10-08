Kentucky offering REAL ID-compliant cards to people in Anderson County

People in Anderson County are now able to get identification cards that are compliant with federal REAL ID standards.

Those who want to get the state's Voluntary Travel ID from Anderson County will have to travel to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's headquarters in Frankfort to get the upgrade.

The Voluntary Travel ID is designed to allow Kentuckians to board domestic commercial flights and access restricted federal facilities. Federal enforcement of the REAL ID act begins in October 2020.

“KYTC has successfully processed Voluntary Travel ID requests from Franklin County residents and we’re ready to make new card versions available to even more Kentuckians at our regional office concept location,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “Serving residents from two counties will offer valuable insight to guide our next steps as we design KYTC-staffed regional offices.”

This is a change in strategy from the initial county-based pilot program of issuing IDs. The state said the pilot program put too much stress on Circuit Court Clerk offices.

Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates. The new IDs will have doubled lifespans, and the cards will be delivered by mail. The Voluntary Travel ID is $48. You are still able to get your existing Kentucky license renewed, and they are still federally compliant until that deadline passes next year.