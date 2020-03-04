Kentucky officials hosting statewide tornado drill

A statewide tornado drill will be conducted in Kentucky today, March 4, 2020.

Sirens will go off across the Commonwealth at 10:07 a.m.

According to emergency managers, it's a good time for families to run through their emergency weather plans.

Schools across the state will be conducting drills. Students will be led to safe locations inside buildings. They will sit and cover their heads, just like they would in a real situation.

It's important to remember these are just drills. However, they come off the cusp of a real disaster in Central Tennessee. At least 24 people died from tornadoes on Monday, March 3.

State officials stressed the importance of drills such as today's after the events in Tennessee.

"My understanding last night was they had about 8 minutes notice,” Fayette County Emergency Operations Manager Tim Brandewie said. “That’s a lot of time when things are moving quickly like that, believe it or not, but it’s only a lot of time if you already have an idea of what you're going to do."

2012 tornadoes that ravaged the Commonwealth are also on Kentuckians' minds. March 2 was the 10 year anniversary of that event, which left several towns flattened.