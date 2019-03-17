Kentucky opens a big favorite against Abilene Christian in NCAA Tournament

Oddsmakers say the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the biggest favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky has opened as a 21.5 point favorite against Abilene Christian in its first-round matchup Thursday in Jacksonville.

No other 2 seed is favored by as much as Kentucky. No. 1s Virginia and North Carolina are the only two teams who have opened as a bigger favorite, but the other No. 1 seeds will also likely be heavy favorites as well once they learn their opponents.

Abilene Christian avoided playing major opposition in the regular season, as its only game against an NCAA Tournament team was an 82-48 defeat to Texas Tech.