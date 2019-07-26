Kentucky parents turn child into authorities to start his road to recovery

How far would you go to save your child from drug addiction? Two Kentucky parents did something that might horrify you, but it may have saved their young son's life.

They picked up the phone and made a call that changed everything. They turned their son into the police, knowing he could face serious prison time. He was just 20 years old.

It's a story of courage, love, and the evil side of pill addiction.

Two years later, Caleb Hall looks like a typical 22-year-old.

"I got along with everybody. Never got into trouble doing anything. I never went to the principal's office. I was a good kid, I played sports," Hall said.

There seems to be little doubt that Caleb Hall of Bowling Green was raised to do the right thing and follow the rules.

"I always described him as a rule follower, because he always did as expected," his mother Heather Adams said.

So how did this young man go from a handsome, healthy senior in high school to, in two years, unhealthy,120 pounds, kicked out of his family's home and college, living on the streets, and consumed by one thing?

Caleb remembers.

"This pill had me wrapped around its fingers," Hall said. "Everything I did was based on whether I had pills or not."

He had been prescribed pain pills for his wisdom teeth removal and a rib injury, and he says, he loved the way they made him feel.

But it was another painkiller that combined OxyContin and morphine that ruled the "rule follower."

A $250 a day habit had him robbing family members and friends.

"The lowest of low was whenever I'm having to steal money from people I love, probably," Hall said. "When I did it, I felt bad about it, but I would just get high and I would remove the feeling bad about it."

His mother says it is supposed to be the best years of his life, but it was no life to live. It was a horrible existence for him.

Her son went through seven recovery centers, and nothing worked. Then in the summer of 2017, Caleb robbed two places, implying he had a gun.

WBKO News in Bowling Green had stories on the crimes with a description of the young robber.

His parents saw the stories.

"I thought, if I didn't know better, I would say that's Caleb, but Caleb would never do something like that. But he did,"

They called the police, who arrested Caleb, and he promptly confessed.

Some might wonder how a parent could turn their child into police.

Heather says it was a matter of life or death.

"He could have overdosed at any minute. He could have been shot trying to rob the wrong person at any minute. When I talked to his father, and he said, 'Should we turn him in?' I said, 'This has to end.' I didn't give myself a lot of time to think about it," she said.

18 months later, Caleb is clean, with the help of the Shepherd's House in Lexington. Caleb is happy and healthy. His parents have their boy back, and Caleb is grateful that his parents got him arrested.

"I can't thank her enough. I thank her all the time. Because I can finally be the person she raised me to be," he said.

"I'm so proud of him," his mother said. "He has come so far in such a short amount of time. And it's still one day at a time. It's day by day."

They hug, now on a new journey of son and mother. Three words mean so much more now. Heather tells Caleb, "I love you."

Caleb was sentenced to ten years, but in a plea deal, on shock probation, he was allowed to come to Shepherd's House. He graduated last month, and he is now working in the drug recovery field.

The Shepherd's House 20th Annual Run for Recovery is taking place Saturday at Keeneland. Serious, not so serious runners and walkers are welcome.