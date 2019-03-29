Kentucky pastor indicted on 5 counts of sexual assault

A Kentucky pastor was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on multiple sexual assault charges.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Anthony Brooks, who is a pastor at JHOB Worship Center in Florence, was arrested Mar. 11 and posted a $5,000 bond four days later.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the victim was a juvenile female. She reported the abuse and came forward with the allegations.

Brooks is accused of sexually assaulting the victim from July 2016 to January 2019.

Investigators are looking into whether there are more victims in this case.