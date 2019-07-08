Kentucky pastor with California ties talks about earthquake dangers

When you've live in California you can get somewhat used to earthquakes, but each time they hit, Eric Hughes still panics.

Ridgecrest 7.1 earthquake graphic by MGN.

"When it hits so close to home and not being there, you always think, 'how bad is the damage?'"

Hughes is originally from southern California but now serves as an assistant pastor in Lexington.

His grandparents still live in Ridgecrest, where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on July 4th.

"They were in a grocery store. They went home to assess the damage. A few books had been knocked off, a few picture frames that were sideways," said Hughes.

But a much more powerful 7.1 magnitude quake hit the next day.

This time his grandparents were sitting inside their living room when the fireplace came crumbling down.

"The bricks had fallen off," said Hughes. "They lost six inches of their pool that had sloshed into their sunroom, so that was kind of flooded."

Fortunately, there were no fatalities in either quake.

Hughes' grandparents are left with a few bruises, but are otherwise OK.

"The situation was scary and stressful," said Hughes. "Now that they're out of it, they're kind of more calm and back to normal."

Though a question still remains: When is an even bigger earthquake coming?

"It's out of your control. You have an emergency bag ready to go in case an emergency hits. You have things ready. You have a plan if an earthquake hits, and you be as prepared as possible," said Hughes.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there is now just a 1% chance of another magnitude seven or higher earthquake in the next week.

Damage totals could reach one billion dollars.