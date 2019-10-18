Kentucky pitcher joins basketball team after attending practice Tuesday

It didn't take long for a Kentucky baseball player to join the basketball team.

The University of Kentucky announced pitcher Ben Jordan has joined the basketball team after attending a team practice on Tuesday.

Jordan, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, will be on the basketball roster for the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-9 forward played both sports for West Carter High School in Olive Hill where he was the team's all-time leading rebounder.

“Baseball has been and will remain my top priority, but I’m excited about the opportunity and the challenge of competing in two sports I love to play. I’ve talked to Coach (Nick) Mingione about it and we did this with his full blessing. I’m looking forward to helping in practice and being a great teammate this season," Jordan said.

This puts the Kentucky basketball roster at 14 players.