Kentucky police fatally shoot man who wounded another man

Police in Kentucky say officers have fatally shot a man who wounded another man in the parking lot of a Louisville apartment complex.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets that when officers arrived at Spring Manor Apartments on Tuesday afternoon they ordered the man to drop his gun and attempted to use non-lethal means to stop him. He says they fired their weapons when the man "ran at officers and pointed his gun at them."

Conrad says the gunman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Jefferson County coroner's office identified him Wednesday as 33-year-old Terry Davis Jr. and says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the wounded man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

