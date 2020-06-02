Kentucky police highlight problem of kids left in hot cars

Kentucky State Police are working to bring attention to the problem of children being left behind in hot cars.

The police cite information from the National Safety Council that shows 52 children died last year of vehicular heatstroke, including two in Kentucky.

State police spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson says parents or caregivers can forget a child is in the vehicle though no one wants to believe they could be that distracted. Lawson says never leave a child unattended in a car. Also, check before locking the car, and open the back door when parking to ensure no one is inside.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)