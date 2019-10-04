Kentucky police lieutenant awarded $1.2 million in sexual harassment lawsuit

A jury has awarded a Kentucky police lieutenant $1.2 million in a sexual harassment settlement case.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police Lt. Jill Hume received the settlement after arguing the department failed to protect her from another officer who was stalking her and sent a sexual picture.

Hume claims Robert Shadle, who was also a LMPD lieutenant at the time of the allegations, sent an unsolicited picture of his genitals to her. She also claimed Shadle would drive around an area where she was known to do foot patrols while he was off duty. She also claims Shadle was allowed to attend the same meetings as her and work some of the same details despite two no-contact orders.

Hume said she reported the problem to her major, but the major warned her that her name would go public, and Shadle probably didn't mean to send the picture to her.

The police department didn't deny the allegations about the no-contact orders, but Chief Steve Conrad argued the order didn't mean he couldn't work in the same area as her. It meant it would prohibit Shadle couldn't talk to Hume or text her.

Hume's attorney called the jury's decision "more than satisfying."