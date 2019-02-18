Shooting injures officer in Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville police officer is recovering after being injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. Monday near North Drive and Sanderson Drive.

Hopkinsville police told WKYT the officer tried to pull over a car matching the description of a car reported stolen.

The driver refused to stop and led the officer on a chase. At one point, shots were fired from the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the officer thought he had been shot in the head. He was able to call for help and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police say the injured officer is doing well. They're not trying to determine if he was injured by shrapnel.

