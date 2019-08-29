Kentucky police officer suspended over policy violations

A police officer in Kentucky has been suspended without pay for repeatedly violating department policy.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington police Officer Jesse Mascoe's suspension is detailed in disciplinary records it obtained this week.

Records say Mascoe twice failed to give a suspect a Miranda warning this year. They say he also committed traffic violations and failed to properly search a suspect, book evidence, use his body camera and document a traffic stop. They say Mascoe's mistakes led to dropped charges.

Records say Mascoe also stopped a vehicle for a window tint violation and chased the fleeing car, which then crashed into another vehicle. Department policy says officers shouldn't pursue suspects for nonviolent offenses unless the risk is justified.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved Mascoe's two-month suspension this month.

